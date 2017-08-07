Warm welcome to be accorded to Nawaz Sharif at GT Road

Staff Reporter

PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be accorded a remarkable welcome on his arrival to Lahore through GT road. PML-N leader and MNA Rana Afzaal Hussain said this while speaking to the party workers here on Sunday. He said that PML-N workers were finalizing arrangements to give historical welcome to their leader.

“We will set a new record of public gathering on the arrival of Nawaz Sharif. We admire services of our leader for the nation”, he said. He said Nawaz Sharif left no stone unturned to serve the people of Pakistan.

He served the nation and worked for CPEC and war against terror, he added. He said Nawaz Sharif lived in the hearts of people and he was a leader of the nation. He requested the people to come forward and join the event.He said that Nawaz Sharif was the man who worked for people without any personal gain. He said that Nawaz Sharif put the country on road to progress, controlled terrorism and brought financial stability in the country.