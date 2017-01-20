War, violence in world

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

A fleeting look at the history reveals that the war and violence had been finally in decline from 1945 to 2011. However, the global death index resulted in the downfall from 22 per 100,000 to 0.3. But, it was merely the Syrian civil war, which proved the tantalizing, lethal, despicable and heinous conflict in a generation. It destroyed the soft atmosphere of the world into the vulnerable, critical and dangerous one. The deadliest Syrian civil war devoured hundreds of thousands lives and displaced millions.

Similarly, the Syrian bloodiest war gave space and air to other new fatal wars in the world. One of the youngest countries South Sudan also came under the vicious cycle of tribal violence. Besides, some other states also lost their territories, peace, love, humanity and prosperity owing to such baleful war and violence. The recent death rate of 2014 had risen to 1.4 per 100,000. Yet, the gruesome acts of war and violence have not ended in multiple areas of the world.

Indubitably, it was 9/11 which has dangerously covered the beautiful face of world into the gruesome, tantalizing and devouring one. Wars in Pakistan and Afghanistan have killed at least 149,000 people between 2001 and 2014, says a recent report by a US think-tank. The Watson Institute’s Costs of War Project also reports that another 162,000 have been wounded since the US-led offensive that toppled the Taliban government in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks.