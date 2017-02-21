War to continue till extermination of terrorists

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engineer Zafar Iqbal Jhgra has said the new wave of terrorism will soon be contained and war against terror to continue till extermination of terrorists.

In his statement after attack on local courts in Tangi, Charsadda here on Tuesday, the Governor said we wanted to resolve the issue of terrorism on effectual and permanent basis.

The Governor strongly denounced the terror attack on courts in Charsadda and said terrorists were attacking soft targets and killing innocent people. He said perpetrators involved in this heinous act will soon face the justice.

The Governor maintained dialogue can only be made for peace and no leniency and tolerance would be shown towards anti-state elements playing with lives of innocent people. “We will never bow to any anti-state force” he assured.

The Governor also prayed for eternal peace to the victims of terror attack and wished early recovery for the injured. Meanwhile the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that quality education bears inevitable role towards development and prosperity of any society therefore the education system needs to be strengthened in line with the present age.

He was talking after presiding over the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Institute of Management Sciences at its premises in Hayatabad on Tuesday. He said and indeed the government is taking steps for promotion of quality education, adding that educational system are responsible to equally focus upon extra-ordinary activities alongside fully materializing the curricular requirements for ensuring proper nourishment of the students.

He said the students were our precious national asset who are supposed to play an incredible role towards development and stability of our country.