Azhar Thiraj

The war in Syria has been going on for more than five years claiming life of more than a quarter of a million people. It is being fought between soldiers who support President of Syria, Basher al-Assad, and a group of fighters known as opposed to him and don’t want him to be in power anymore. Because it is being fought between two sides within the same country, it is known as a civil war. There has been a significant battle in the Syrian city of Aleppo recently, which is part of this conflict.

This conflict is expanding by the day in the Middle East; Turkey, KSA and Iran have been involved in this civil war. Actually this is the power game of world powers – USA and Russia – that they are playing in Muslims territories. They are behind the scene. The current Aleppo onslaught has resulted in hundreds of innocent people dead as Assad’s Army is attempting a final blow to rebels. A few days earlier, Russian Ambassador in Ankara was killed by a guard chanting “revenge for Aleppo”. The murder followed days of protest in Turkey over Russia’s role in Syria as a backer of President Assad and came on the eve of talks in Moscow about the future of Syria involving Russia, Iran and Turkey. This all seems to be a pre-planned strategy. In this scenario, the role of Muslim world is shameful; all Muslim rulers seem to be in deep slumber and no one has even condemned Assad’s cruelty. It is time to raise a strong movement against Civil War in Syria.