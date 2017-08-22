War drums in Korea

Shahid M Amin

ALMOST unnoticed, the situation in Korea has been escalating dangerously towards a horrendous war. While the war rhetoric is not new, many observers have tended to dismiss it, as being so many hot words, not unlike those heard previously. But the latest developments are quite alarming. About 80,000 American and South Korean troops are taking part in military drills from August 21 to 31, 2017, close to North Korean border. These “defensive exercises” between USA and South Korea are the world’s largest and will simulate warfare with North Korea. Many military experts fear that these exercises could spark retaliation from North Korea. A Chinese newspaper “Global Times” has predicted that the military drill “will definitely provoke Pyongyang more, which is expected to make a more radical response.”

For several months already, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has threatened to launch nuclear strikes against the US mainland. He often acts like a child with dangerous toys in his hands. Though he might be exaggerating, it would be prudent to proceed on the assumption that North Korea has nuclear capability and also has missiles that could reach a US base at Guam in the Pacific, or even Alaska. On the other side, President Trump has also used incendiary language against North Korea, during his Presidential campaign and since becoming President. His latest threat to North Korea was issued on August 11, 2017 when he said that the US military is “locked and loaded” to deal with North Korea. “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong-un will find another path.” Pyongyang’s response was to accuse Trump of driving the Korean Peninsula to the “brink of a nuclear war” and “a catastrophe.” It announced plans to fire missiles near Guam. North Korea has warned that its stand-off with the US is nearing an explosive “climax” and asked Trump to prepare for a “bitter failure.” North Korea also accused South Korea of “dancing to the tune of US hysteric moves” and claimed that the US and South Korea were pushing for an “all-out war”. Some observers fear that warfare in Korea could lead to the Third World War.

As the world’s sole Super Power, the US has overwhelming military power vis-a-vis North Korea. But the latter can also inflict frightful damage, firstly, to its neighbour South Korea whose capital city Seoul, with 10 million people, is located just a few miles from the border. Even a conventional war involving artillery could take a heavy toll of lives in Seoul. North Korea is also believed to have chemical weapons. But if it becomes a nuclear war, the casualties could be in millions. South Korea is a densely populated state with a population of 51 million people. North Korea itself has a population of 25 million. Another US ally, Japan, with a population of 127 million, is at a distance of 1000 km from North Korea. During an all-out war with the US, a large portion of North Korea could be destroyed, but the losses in South Korea and Japan would also be massive. N Korea has also been threatening to launch ICBMs against US mainland. Their range and payload might not as yet pose a big threat, but still there could be considerable damage.

Korea has a long history and an ancient culture. It was a Japanese colony since 1910, till imperial Japan’s surrender in 1945. Korea was then divided half-and-half at the 38th Parallel, with the north coming under Soviet control and the south under American control. Kim Il-sung became the founder of Communist regime in North Korea in 1946. Unification of Korea has always remained the goal of Koreans on both sides of the 38th Parallel. The Korean War took place from 1950 to 1953 when North Korea made a sudden invasion of South Korea. Backed by the UN, an international army headed by USA secured North Korea’s withdrawal. But the bad blood between the two Koreas has continued. Kim Il-sung died in 1994 and was succeeded by his son Kim Jong-il. On the death of his father, Kim Jong-un came to power in 2011 at the young age of 27. He has shown a highly unpredictable temperament and is often confrontational. The only country that has some influence on him is China, which has tried to restrain him. China applied economic pressure by banning the import of North Korea’s main items like iron, lead and coal. A Chinese paper recently stated that if North Korea attacks the US, China should remain neutral.

While Kim Jung-un is unpredictable, Trump too is an erratic personality, having illusions of American grandeur. With two such head of states breathing fire on opposing sides, the situation is highly risky. Clearly, there is need for saner advice to prevail in both Pyongyang and Washington. The prospect of a nuclear war in Korea is terrifying as millions could die. No doubt, there are very serious differences between the antagonists but the need for caution cannot be over-emphasised. A war in Korea would be the wrong war, at the wrong place, at the wrong time. It would be the worst of all options: patient diplomacy is the only way forward. The leaders of Japan and South Korea must try their best to restrain Trump. China and Russia should seek to hold back Kim Jong-un. The international community must also remain engaged.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

