War against Pakistan

S nayyaruddin ahmed

Since the last few days, our enemies have launched an unprecedented all out covert war against civil and military personnel and establishments, wherein, the entire country is suffering a bloodbath from East to West and North to South. In view of the highly volatile situation, it is extremely imperative that Pakistan responds to this emergency in a swift, effective and offensive manner, so that our enemies must know well and truly, that Pakistani nation will extract full price of their mischief against our motherland; else our enemies will have a satisfying feeling that Pakistanis are a sitting duck and they can destroy us with impunity, without any retaliation.

Time has come that Pakistan can not and must not allow this proxy war imposed by two of its known inimical neighbours namely; Afghanistan and India; to be just a kind of a routine exercise, to wait for the terrorists to attack, as per their will and evil designs; and after that we ask our law enforcing agencies, to go after them and their facilitators, with an iron hand. This sort of mind set will ruin us completely, sooner than later. Offence is the best defence. Pakistan must inform the United Nations, Afghanistan and India that come what may, Pakistan will launch severe punitive strikes inside Afghanistan, on its terrorists training bases and on the Indian consulates, as well. We must remember that when it comes to a do or die situation, especially for a nuclear power, then there is no going back.

Precisely, this was the reason that USA was absolutely ready for a nuclear war, when Russia planned to install missiles, in its back yard in Cuba. Actually, the current strategy of our known enemies, to wage an out-sourced third party war, to disintegrate and degenerate a nuclear Pakistan, suits them as the best option, without any cost to our enemies. As such, it is high time that our strategy is revamped and rehashed, to let our enemies and the whole world know very clearly that red lines of Pakistan’s conventional and nuclear thresholds have been crossed; and we reserve the right to safeguard our national interests. We can’t sit idle and witness our own demise, without any punishment to the mischief mongers.

In this regard, if the UN or the world powers wants to take steps to ensure peace on our western borders, we should have no objection, provided all the Indian consulates established, after the NATO invasion of Afghanistan, are permanently shut down, just as Russia accepted American demands, during the Cuban crisis. (In fact, before the start of the NATO invasion of Afghanistan the USA had accepted this Pakistani condition that India will have no role in this Afghan war on terror).

As the matter is extremely grave and fraught with dangerous consequences, we must prove beforehand to the world the Indo-Afghan nexus against Pakistan, with factual statements of American leaders and scholars and other related water tight evidences and documents. In this regard, besides other evidences like the video of Indian NSA Ajit Doval, wherein, he is talking in detail, about his defensive offensive strategy and removing thorn with a thorn; must be used as a proof of the Indo-Afghan designs against Pakistan.

The capture of an Indian spy in Balochistan is a proof of India’s interference in Pakistan. “This is no less than the state-sponsored terrorism,” military spokesman Lt Gen Asim Bajwa said at that time while releasing a six-minute video of confessional statement given by the spy, who identified himself as Kulbhushan Yadav and said he had been operating under the cover name of Hussain Mubarik Patel.

The world now must be informed that Pakistan is not in an ordinary war, rather, for us it is our world war, which is being fought for the life and death of Pakistan. Already Pakistan has suffered casualties of nearly 80,000 civilian and military personnel and about a trillion dollar economic loss. This type of war has not been witnessed by any other nation, in the history of the world. Moreover, it seems that this fight may not end very soon, in the near future. As such, our civil, military and all non military people, will have to stand united in front of the terrorists, who are hell bent to fight this war, not in our back yard, but right in the middle of our homeland.

All these operations are carried out (at specifically chosen vital timings) not only to inflict maximum men and material losses, but also to undermine Pakistan’s military power, sabotage CPEC, create isolation in foreign policy and inflict maximum damage on economy, sports and tourism etc. We should not be so naive to indefinitely close our eyes and ignore the role of presence of Indian consulates, specially based near the Pakistan’s western borders with Afghanistan. In fact, the terrorism in Karachi and the insurgencies of Swat and Balouchistan are a clear testimony of the Indian evil designs, being perpetrated through these consulates in Afghanistan.

However, Pakistan must clearly know that this Indian game plan, specifically designed to keep Pakistan bleeding for an indefinite period, will never cease, till such time we repay the Indians in the same coins, by devising a strategy, to fight fire with fire. Therefore, it is high time that Pakistan officially warn India to immediately pack up all its consulates in Afghanistan, failing which we should also immediately take steps to establish our own consulates, in the border areas of all those countries, which share a common border with India. The recent sudden increase of acts of terrorism, also highlights the importance of preventive measures to curb this menace, which is causing severe losses of innocent lives, material and reputation of the country. In the cases of previous terrorist attacks on the GHQ, PIDC house & Pakistan Navy air base and other such incidents, it was reported that the gang of attackers were residing in rented houses for quite some time, in an area not very far away from their targets. It was also reported that the neighbours of these houses were although, suspicious of these tenants, yet, they kept quiet and did not tip area police, about their apprehensions.

Under the circumstances, there is a dire need for motivating general public, which must remain extra-vigilant, in playing their role of defending the motherland, by involvement of entire population of the country, to look out in their near vicinity, for the stay and suspicious activities of the terrorist. As such, In order to make the stay of the terrorists at any such places, almost impossible; it is proposed to actively involve the entire population, to look out & hunt them. This objective can be easily achieved, by the announcement of handsome government, reward paid to any person, who informs the Police, about the terrorist(s) staying in a house, hostel, hotel, rest house etc.

If our war against terror and for our survival is to be won quickly, the entire population of the country, shall have to be geared up and involved in the task of watch and vigilance. Last but not the least, as is done in many countries, compulsory three years military service law, must be enacted for entire Pakistani citizens, without any discrimination of rich and poor. Besides many other benefits, it will help produce a new generation of disciplined and physically fit Pakistanis.

— The writer is political analyst based in Lahore.

Email:nayyar51@hotmail.com