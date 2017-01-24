Waqas PAF, three others qualify for main round

National Senior Squash Championship

Peshawar

Waqas Mehboob of Pakistan Air Force, Salman Zeb of Pakistan Army, Salman Saleem of Pakistan and Muhammad Farhan of SNGPL took berth into the main round after playing the qualifying rounds of the ongoing National Senior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

The main round will be starting from Wednesday. In the second round of the qualifying Waqas Mehboob of PAF defeated Haroon Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-3 and 11-2, Salman Zeb of Pakistan Army recorded victory against Asim Shehzad of KP by 11-5, 11-4, 9-11 and 11-6, Salman Saleem of Punjab defeated Waqas Gul of KP by 11-5, 11-9 and 11-8 and Muhammad Farhan of SNGP beat Moin Rauf of Punjab by 3-1, the score was 9-11, 11-5, 11-8 and 12-10

Earlier, in the Asim Shehzad of KP faced tough resistance against Muhammad Adil of KP in a marathon sets, the score was 11-8, 7-11, 15-13, 11-1 and 11-8, Salman Saleem of Punjab beat Sajid Khan of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-1, 11-5 and 11-8, Salman Zeb of Army beat Iqtidar Khan of KP by 3-0, the 11-7, 11-2 and 11-3, Waqas Mehboob of (PAF) beat Shehzad of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-6 and 11-4, Haroon Khan of (KP) beat Asfandyar Orakzai (KP) by 3-1, the score was 7-11, 11-3, 11-7 and 11-3, Waqas Gul (KP) beat Basit Samad (PB) 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-4 and 11-9, M. Farhan (SNGPL) beat Yasir Khan 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-3 and 11-5 and Moin Rauf of Punjab beat Daud Khan of KP by 11-6, 11-7 and 11-3.—APP