Astore

WAPDA is providing smooth electricity supply to domestic and industrial consumers of district and no load shedding is being observed due to improved water situation in water reserviors. This was stated by Executive Engineer Water & Power District Astore Fayyaz Alam while talking to media here today. He said no load-shedding was made in Astore from April 20, 2017 and smooth electricity supply was being provided to all consumers.—APP