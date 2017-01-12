Wapda lead National Archery Men, Women C’ship

Peshawar

Wapda was leading the ongoing 5th National Men and Women Archery Championship by securing 1580 points after completing the first round of 72 shoots here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Three-member Chinese delegates headed by Mr. Shohua, Chief Executive of the Double Stars Tryes Company China graced the occasion as chief guest. Lee Young and Jou Lee, country (Pakistan) manager Muhammad Rizwan and Bilawal, Director Shahid & Brothers Tyres Company Wali Khan, Secretary Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture MPA Zarin Zia, former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan, Secretary Pakistan Archery Federation Muhammad Wisal, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Shohua said that China and Pakistan are close neighbors and have a long history of friendly exchanges and wants to further enhance the basis of political cooperation, mutual trust, and brotherhood at all level.

Both made important contribution for early people-to-people exchanges between China and South Asia and having exchanges of business and in the field of sports as well. As sports promoter in China, Shohua said that he wants to promote sports in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rest of Pakistan. “But my priority is FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where youth suffered,” he added.

Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize China which opened a new chapter of history of bilateral friendly cooperation, he said. To develop China-Pakistan strategic partnership has won sincere support from both leaders and people. China-Pakistan friendship goes beyond the changing times and political situations, and set a good example to other countries, he added.

No matter how the international and domestic situations change, China-Pakistan relationship was always moving forward, Mr. Shohua said. China and Pakistan respect each other, and treat each other with sincerity in cooperation in all fields and bilateral cooperation is practical and without any political conditions, he remarked.

China-Pakistan relationship blossoms because it is rooted in people’s hearts, he said, adding, the friendship between China and Pakistan is indeed as solid as gold and as fragrant as orchid. Country Manager Bilawal Khan also spoke on this occasion and termed the visit for extending support to the youth of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkwa. Shahid Khan Shinwari on this occasion, thanked Shohua and other members of the delegation.

Earlier, Wapda so far got 1582 points at the end of the first round, followed by Pakistan Army with 1539 points, Police at third with 1394 points, Punjab at fourth with 900 points, HEC struggling at fifth with 787 points.

In individual Adeel Qadir was the leader with 558 points, Idress of Army at second with 543 points, Abdur Rehman of Wapda with 528 points and Sajjad of Army with 528 points. The last and final round of the Championship will be played on Thursday (Jan 12) along with presentation ceremony.—APP