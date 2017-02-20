Wapda finalises contracts for main works of Dasu Hydropower project

Staff Reporter

Kohistan

In a bid to capitalize on hydropower resource to add low-cost electricity in the National Grid as per the federal government’s resolve, the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has finalised main contracts for civil works at Dasu Hydropower Project.

Subsequent to the signing of the agreements, construction on main works of the 2160 MW Stage-I of Dasu Hydropower Project will commence very soon. Likewise, the contractor for civil works of the 128 MW-Keyal Khawar Hydropower Project has also started mobilising to the site to carry out construction work on the project.

These views were expressed by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) during his visit on Monday to the hydropower projects namely Dasu and Keyal Khwar; and Khan Khwar, Allai Khwar and Duber Khwar.

During the visit, he expressed satisfaction on the work of already-awarded three contracts to develop infrastructure in the project area, which includes relocation of Karakoram Highway in the project area worth Rs.14.538 billion, construction of right bank access road worth Rs.2.713 billion and construction of 132 Kilovolt (KV) transmission line from Duber Khwar Hydel Power Station to Dasu worth Rs.1.583 billion. He emphasised upon the project management to complete these works within stipulated time. He also directed them to effectively engage the locals, and the district as well as the provincial administration to expedite the process of remaining land acquisition for the project. The Chairman emphasised that socio-economic uplift of the people in Dasu is a priority with WAPDA; wherein medical facility, educational institutions and improvement of road network will remain under the focus.

In his visit to the three hydel power stations – Khan, Allai and Duber Khwar – the Chairman was briefed that these hydel power stations have contributed 4.861 billion units of electricity to the National Grid sine their commercial operation.