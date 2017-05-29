Wanted criminal killed in CTD operation

Staff Reporter

A wanted criminal was killed in an operation conducted by the counter terrorism department (CTD) in SITE area of the city Sunday night.

According to counter terrorism department (CTD) SSP Omar Shahid, they conducted an operation near Nowras Chungi in SITE area. During the raid, Suhail alias DC opened fire at the personnel. However, he was injured when the police retaliated.

He was arrested in an injured condition and his identity was ascertained.

A hand grenade and pistol was also found in his possession. However, Suhail was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The SSP said Suhail was a worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement until around 2008.

He had joined the Wasiullah Lakho group after he entered the gang war in 2010, the SSP maintained, adding Suhail was involved in target killing and many such criminal activities.

Investigation is under way to find out whether Suhail had carried out any terrorist attacks under the banner of MQM.