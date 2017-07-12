Wanted criminal held; weapons, snatched items recovered

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has arrested a person wanted to police in various cases of dacoities and recovered six mobile phones, motorbike, dagger and cash from him, a police spokesman said.

Following few complaints of dacoities on roads in various areas and attacking the citizens with dagger to snatch valuables, a special team was constituted by SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani to ensure arrest of those involved in these acts.

Team led by DSP Ashraf Shah worked hard and succeeded to arrest ring leader of an organized gang Khalid alias Don who was involved in dacoities incidents in various areas. Police team has recovered snatched items including six mobile phones, cash, motorbike and dagger from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he has confessed his involvement in such activities in limits of Industrial area police station and Rawalpindi too. Further investigation is underway and police team is hopeful for arrest of this other accomplice.—APP

Related