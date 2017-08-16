Wang wins hearts

VICE Premier of China Wang Yang, who visited Pakistan in connection with Independence Day celebrations of the country and participated at the national flag hoisting ceremony at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad as a guest of honour, won hearts of people of Pakistan by reiterating Chinese commitment to continue to support the country in its endeavours to safeguard its independence, sovereignty and solidarity. He also held out categorical assurance that China would maintain its strategic ties with Pakistan and extend necessary cooperation in all spheres of life.

In the first place, the decision of the Chinese top leadership to send the Vice Premier to Pakistan to participate in Independence Day celebrations demonstrates firm resolve of the friendly country to maintain and strengthen deeper linkages between the two countries. The participation was significant as Pakistan was currently passing through turmoil because of some internal developments and attempts being made by some regional and global powers to pressurise Pakistan on the pretext of war on terror. Unlike others who claim to be friends of Pakistan but always demand more and accuse Islamabad of not cooperating as per their wishes in the war on terror, the Chinese leaders conveyed a strong message that their country would support home grown fight of Pakistan against the menace of terrorism. Chinese support for territorial integrity of Pakistan is also important because of regional developments and international conspiracies aimed at destabilising the country through different tactics and on various pretexts. We believe that the historic project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor itself is a firm guarantee of China’s continued support for a stronger and secure Pakistan. This is because Chinese cooperation has always been there but it is understandable that Beijing would not like to see Pakistan unstable either politically, economically or militarily in view of massive investments being made by the Chinese Government and private companies in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy. We hope the visit must have afforded yet another opportunity to reaffirm commitment by the two sides to pursue the CPEC with the same vigour as before for the sake of mutual benefits and regional peace and security.

