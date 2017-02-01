Wamiq’s martyrdom anniversary, wounds still fresh

Srinagar

The wounds of cold-blooded murder of 7th class student, Wamiq Farooq, are still fresh in the hearts of his family members even after the passing of seven years to his killing.

Wamiq Farooq was killed when a teargas shell fired by Indian police hit him at Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar on January 31, 2010.

“We still look at the main entrance of house, hoping against hope to see Wamiq returning home,” Wamiq Farooq’s mother Firduosa said in an interview. “The pain is in my heart. It is the pain of losing a teenage son,” she said.

It is only Farooq Ahmad Wani who attends court on every hearing to pursue the case but his spouse Firdousa keeps first hand information of the matter. “On every hearing, when his (Wamiq’s) father returns home, I seek details as what happened in the court,” she said.

Wamiq’s mother often breaks down. “It is painful. I see her weeping and crying. But she is a brave woman. She hides her emotions in presence of family members,” said one of her neighbours.

Wamiq’s father, Farooq Ahmad Wani, has spent over 900 out of 2555 days of past seven years in court rooms to seek justice. “For 2555 days we have been running from pillar to post and we will continue to do so till justice is delivered in favour of my son,” said Farooq Ahmed Wani.

The diary, which he keeps in his pocket, shows he spent 207 days in 2010, 186 in 2011, 151 in 2012, 75 in 2013, 80 in 2014, 90 in 2015, 100 in 2016 and 15 in 2017 so far in courts. “Even though we have to struggle for food but we won’t give up the struggle against the oppression,” he said.—KMS