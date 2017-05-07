Walled city project to be completed soon

Multan

Project Architect on Walled City Project Muhammad Khalid Chauhan on Saturday said the project initiated with collaboration of Italy would be completed soon. He shared these details to PML-N MNA Shaheen Shafique during a briefing here.

He said Multan was more than 5,000 years old city and it had many historical sites. In 2012, the government of Italy had promised to restore the Multan Walled City. Under the project, renovation of centuries old Harram Gate, Harram Gate Pavilion and public toilets had been completed.—APP