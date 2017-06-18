Kindly allow me to draw the attention of the concerned authorities through the column of your esteemed newspaper to the wall chalking in Karachi. Once I was on my way back home, I observed a wall along my path that had a writing on it. Even though laws have been passed against wall chalking and illegal advertising, they are not implemented strictly.

Some people continue promoting their business through wall chalking. Such type of unethical and cheep advertisements destroy the beauty of the city and increase visual pollution, making the city yet uglier. This uncivilized behaviour should cease in order to make our city clean and more beautiful.

MISBAH HAROON

Karachi

Related