Walk held to raise awareness on registration of votes

‘Get your voice heard by getting your vote registered’

Zubair Qureshi

The District Election Commission Rawalpindi in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) organised a walk to create awareness about voter registration in the community.

The event was organised from Rawalpindi Press Club to Muree Road and was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Asif Mehmood, President Pakistan Women Muslim League, Maimoona Mandokhel office bearers of Jamat-e-Islami, Rizwan Ahmed and Bilal Abbasi, Coordinator Press Club Abid Abbasi and a large number of civil society activists, political and social workers and elected representatives.

District Election Commissioner of Rawalpindi, Bakhtiar-ul-Mulk, while speaking on the occasion said the Election Commission of Pakistan had taken initiative to enhance the turnout of voters in upcoming general elections by introducing District Voters Education Committee (DVEC) in every district of Pakistan. The District Voters’ Education Committees comprises different stake holders of the district who are working as a volunteer to educate the citizens about the voter registration process and importance of vote.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), said it is voter who can bring change through ballot which remains low in the history of Pakistan.

The democratic process can be strengthened by casting the vote of every individual, he said that the people needs come out of their homes to register their vote and cast it on the Election Day.

Kausar Abbas said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is playing affective role to increase the turnout of the voters in the electoral process.

The purpose of introducing District Voters’ Education Committee is to create the awareness among citizens for using their right to vote and to facilitate them to register their vote in District Election Commission office before announcement of next elections. He said that every individual should play his role to educate others about the importance of vote. The use of vote can strengthen the democratic process in Pakistan and protect the rights of citizens, he added.