Wajahat assumes charge as DG Information Sindh

Staff Reporter

Syed Wajahat Ali, the senior most officer of Information and Archives Department, has assumed the charge of the post of Director General (PRs) in Information Department Sindh.

A statement here on Monday said that Syed Wajahat Ali possesses vast experience in the field of Public Relations and has worked as PRO to various Ministers, Director Information, Press Secretary to Governor Sindh and Advisor to Governor Sindh for Higher Education and Media.

It said that the officers and staff of Information Department have hailed the posting of Syed Wajahat Ali as Director General and hoped that the Department would play an effective role under his guidance.