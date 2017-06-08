Wahab says he ‘let down nation’ against India

Birmingham

Pakistan paceman Wahab Riaz took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologise for his lacklustre showing against archrivals India in the Champions Trophy, saying he had “let down his nation”. The 31-year-old left-arm quick was smashed for 87 runs in just 8.4 wicketless overs when the Asian giants met in their Champions Trophy opener at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground on Sunday.

Title-holders India won by the huge margin of 124 runs in a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day international sides.

As well as repeatedly bowling too short and too wide, Wahab, a veteran of 79 ODIs, was unable to complete his allocation of overs after suffering an ankle injury while falling over in his delivery stride and was unable to bat in the match.—afp