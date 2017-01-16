Wafaqi Mohtasib advises federal govt deptts to establish public complaints mechanism

Staff Reporter

A meeting with senior representatives of all federal Ministries was held in Wafaqi Mohtasib office for resolution of public complaints within 15 days at govt agency’s level. It was chaired by Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar, Senior Advisor (Law)/ Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Federal ombudsman.

Hafiz Ahsaan ahmad Khokhar said that all federal govt departments must establish resolution of pubic complaints mecanizim in 15 days at agency’s level by 31-1-2017 as per earlier instructions issued by ombudsman secretariat.

He further said that Head of all Ministries/ Divisions/ Attached Departments / Subordinate Offices/ Statutory Bodies/Organizations must allocate one hour to be declared as Citizen Hour for redressal of public issues where any ordinary person can meet him daily without prior appointment. He also advised to all agencies to link their Information technology link of resolution of public complaints with website of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

Hafiz Ahsaan ahmad Khokhar senior adviser and Grievance commissioner for overseas Pakistanis said that Help-line with dedicated number be also installed in all federal govt departments for public help and guidance which ultimately would improve the image of govt organizations.

He said that All Notifications, Brochures, SOPs, contacts details etc of agency’s working must be got printed for public consumption and also to be placed on prominent places in their respective building and on the Website of Agency.

He also said Complainants Hours on daily basis be also notified when the aggrieved persons should also see to Agency’s focal person without prior appointment for resolution of his problem. Hafiz Ahsaan ahmad Khokhar senior adviser and Grievance commissioner for overseas Pakistanis federal ombudsman Pakistan said that the Agency’s Complaint cell should be housed in a separate dedicated space in every Ministry/ Division/Attached Department/Subordinate Office/Statutory Body/Organizat-ion where the complainants should reach easily.

It was decided in the meeting that all Ministries/ Divisions/Attached Departments/ Subordinate Offices/ Statutory Bodies/Organizations would submit compliance report to federal ombudsman secretariat by 31/01/2017 .