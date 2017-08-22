WAF for early recovery of HR activist Punhal Sario

Staff Reporter

Women Action Forum (WAF), Karachi Chapter has urged the provincial government to ensure early recovery of human rights’ activist Punhal Sario.

The joint action committee of WAF’s Karachi Chapter in a statement issued here Monday sought thorough and independent investigation of all cases related to enforced disappearances in the province.

Urging the authorities to take preventive measures so as to bring an end to the practice, they also demanded that whereabouts of the missing persons must be revealed and that they must also be produced before the relevant court.