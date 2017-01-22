Vulnerable region of Tharparkar

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

Once Tharparkar was largest district of Pakistan comprising Mirpurkhas and Umerkot. It was separated later on and Mirpurkhas and Umerkot emerged new districts. Tharparkar is a desert area with inadequate health facilities and lack of basic infrastructure. Poverty, hunger, health, mal-nutrition and domestic feuds are basic alarming issues. Lately, a pregnant woman committed suicide by reportedly jumping into a well along with her two children, thus resulting in death of all three in Islamkot town. This is not a first case; earlier during past four years of droughts more than 300 people have reportedly committed suicide.

The people of Tharparkar face the effects of drought and water shortage in form of economic and social consequences every year. There is a crucial and urgent need to build small dams and their associated reservoirs for supplying additional water in times of drought/famine in Tharparkar on a war footing. Likewise, continuous observation of rainfall levels and comparison with current usage levels can help prevent man-made drought. Pakistan Army had laid water supply-line from canal system of tail area Tehsil Kunri towards inside Tharparkar.

Building canals or redirecting rivers as massive attempts at irrigation in drought-prone areas is a step in right direction. Up to the government level, arrangements can be made for cloud seeding for intentional weather modification to induce rainfall. Pakistan People Party claims to be the sole representative and only political force from Tharparkar with slogan “Marvi Malir, Benazir, Benazir”. The poor masses of Tharparkar have been anxiously waiting for the resolution of their problems for many decades. This is a prime obligation of each government to devise and nurture comprehensive policies to protect and provide relief to the people of Tharparkar.