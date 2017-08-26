VP Emirates visits Sialkot Airport

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Vice President Emirates Pakistan, Jabr Al-Azeeby on Friday paid a visit to Sialkot International Airport and appreciated the role of local business community to construct an international style airport in Sialkot.

He expressed these views while meeting with chief Executive Officer Sialkot International Airport Maj. General (R), Haider Ali Khan at his office. Jabr said Emirates Airlines has been started its operation in Nov 5, 2013 from Sialkot International Airport.

He said that as per demands, he said that his airline was increasing more facilities at Sialkot International Airport to facilitate the passengers. He paid thanks to administration of Sialkot International Airport for cooperation.