VoV team condemns thrashing of Bomai family by Indian army

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, human rights activist and Executive Director of Voice of Victims (VoV), Abdul Qadeer Dar has expressed concern over the Bomai Sopore incident and called it a grave violation of human rights perpetrated by Indian army. The family members of Fayaz Ahmad Butt including women were thrashed brutally by Indian army personnel at their home in Bomai.

The VoV in a statement said that during the visit, its team led by Abdul Qadeer found that on May I, 2017, troops from Pazalpora based 22-Rashtriya Rifles camp were conducting a survey and on reaching the house of Fayaz Ahmad they started harassing the women folk.

The statement said that Abdul Qadeer was told that the army personnel were repeatedly opening door of the kitchen where the women were sitting, which irked the male members of the family resulting in verbal brawl. He was further told that the army personnel thrashed Tafazzul Islam (26), son of Fayaz Ahmad, in front of their family upon which women tried to save him but Indian army troops smashed the women also resulting in severe injuries to them, the statement said.—KMS