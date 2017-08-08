Voters did not accept SC decision

Practice of ousting PMs in humiliating way must stop: Saad Rafique

Gujranwal

Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) voters did not accept the apex court’s decision of disqualifying Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that there was a need to stop the practice of ousting elected prime ministers in the country on different pretexts.

He said that PML-N and all other parties were required to work at gross root level to discourage and shun the practice of outing elected prime ministers under different pretext.

‘We all should have to work for ensuring and protecting people right to rule,’ he underlined. He added conspiracies were started since the inception of PML-N government in 2013 against it.

He said that millions of PML-N voters did not accept the decision of apex court to disqualify the Prime Minister. He added that Nawaz Sharif could not be erased from the heats of masses.

Saad Rafique said that people would accord rousing welcome to Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday on his way to Lahore through GT Road.

He also criticized PTI chief Imran Khan for what he said initiating politics of hatred and abuse. What he (Imran) has sown will reap one day, he predicted.

He also demanded to stop the practice of ousting prime ministers in an insulting way. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respects nation’s mandate and that authorized and influential people should also be truthful and honest.

He lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and termed him a ‘pawn’, saying he will face defeat soon. He also alleged him of doing propaganda against incumbent government by hurling baseless allegations and using abusive language so that he can make his way to the premiership.

Saad Rafique further said that Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on Panamagate was implemented despite reservations as we respect the government institutions. PM will lead Pakistani politics to the right path, he added.

The federal minister also met Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and reviewed the preparations to welcome ex-premier Nawaz Sharif at GT Road in Gujranwala.

Earlier, addressing the party workers convention at Kotmomin to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, he said PML-N government believed in serving masses as the ongoing development projects were the example while opposition always created hurdles in the way of development process.

Khawaja Saad said unfortunately the nefarious designs of some elements had once again hit the desires of people.

The minister said masses were fed up with negative politics of PTI.

Addressing the convention, State Minister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said PML-N would secure success in next general elections with its record development projects and people friendly policies.

Ranjha said PML-N’s strength was people which had always been there for the call of their leadership.—Agencies