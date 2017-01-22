Vonn takes Garmisch downhill for 77th win

Garmisch-Partenkirchen

US ski queen Lindsey Vonn announced her return to form on Saturday, after nearly a year out with injury, with victory in the downhill at Garmisch, her 77th World Cup win.

Vonn, sidelined after breaking her arm in November following a fractured knee last February, surged down the icy Kandahar course in one minute 43.41 to claim victory.

Swiss star Lara Gut, last season’s overall World Cup winner, finished second at 0.15sec behind with Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg third at 0.48.

The 32-year-old Vonn chalked up her 77th World Cup victory, edging her closer to Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record of 86 wins.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s hard to find the right words,” an emotional Vonn told reporters.

“I came into the finish and saw the green light next to my name. I just lay on the floor, because I couldn’t believe it.

“I gave everything, it was hard to find the necessary bravery, but I took a few steps forward in the last few days (in training).

“I was more aggressive and I am simply overjoyed. “I even danced a bit to celebrate.

“I have had so much support, not just from my team, but also from the girls I race against. “We all know that anyone can get injured and how hard it is to come back.

“I surprised myself and also my rivals.

“I always have the belief I can win, but you have to stay realistic and it wasn’t easy today, so I am grateful that everything worked out.”

Third-placed Rebensburg was impressed with Vonn’s performance and predicts she can go faster.

“That was a strong performance. I didn’t expect it from her, because she had a few problems in training,” said the German.

“It’s impressive, because you get the feeling that she’s not yet skiing at her limit.”

Vonn made her return to competition last week when she had to be content with a disappointing 13th at Altenmarkt, Austria.

But there was no stopping the American in the Bavarian Alps as she flew out of the start gate and consistently picked up speed down the course. The four-time overall World Cup winner also won last year’s downhill in Garmisch, before injury struck, and now has won seven times in the Bavarian Alps, either in super-G, downhill or slalom.—AFP