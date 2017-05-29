Volunteerism to bring change in society: DG Rescue

Staff Reporter

The Director General, Punjab Emergency Service, Dr. Rizwan Naseer has stressed upon the Rescue & Safety Officers (RSOs) of the Service to arrange activities for mobilizing the power of humanity under the umbrella of Rescue Mohafiz Program to establish sustainable, healthy, safe, resilient and prosperous communities in Punjab. He asked the citizens of the province to become members of the Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) of their respective union councils & play their due role in Emergency Preparedness & Response, Prevention of Emergencies, Promoting Healthy & Safe Living, Fire & Building Safety, Road Traffic Accidents Prevention, Clean water & sanitation solutions and Cleaning and Recycling Campaign. He expressed these views while addressing the Concluding Ceremony of Rescue Mohafiz Program organized here at the Managers Training Center, Emergency Services Academy, Lahore.

The Director General, Dr. Rizwan Naseer said, “Youth is great asset of our country & we can utilize youth for volunteerism to bring change in society while becoming Mohafiz of our Streets, Towns, Tehsils and Districts”.

He said the Service created a sense of safety among all citizens of the Province through provision of timely emergency care and now the citizens need to change the typical mindset in their towns about emergencies and disasters. He said CERTs members should ensure clean & healthy environment in schools, colleges, universities, homes, playgrounds and other areas.