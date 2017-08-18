Volunteer Force personnel dead, another injured in firing

Staff Reporter

A Volunteer Force personnel was killed and another injured in a firing incident near the Northern Bypass on Super Highway on Thursday, police officials said.

According to SSP Malir Rao Anwar, both the volunteers were headed home after finishing the day’s duty when they were shot at. The two were rushed to a hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Jamshed.

In a separate incident earlier today, the body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered from a trash bin in the city’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area.

According to the police, the child, identified as Muhammad Subhan, had been missing since he left his house to participate in an Independence Day rally on August 14 in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase II.

A case was registered and police have arrested 11 people for suspected involvement in the crime so far.