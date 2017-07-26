Volume 10 of JIT report

Right to information is an essential tool, which not only allows public access to the working and decision making of the public authorities but it also opens the working of public administration to public scrutiny. Article 19-A (Right to information) of the Constitution empowers the civil society of Pakistan to seek information from public institutions and hold them answerable.

Article 184(3) read in conjunction with Article 19-A of the Constitution has empowered the citizens of Pakistan by making access to information a justifiable right of the people It has thus, enabled every citizen to become independent of power centres. Citizens of Pakistan, through Article 19A of the Constitution have been freed from the caprice of a sorry fate and have become independent of whistle-bowlers in foreign lands or the magnanimity of the likes of WikiLeaks or biographies of political actors, to get to the information they are now entitled to as of right under the Constitution, which provides for and makes good a crucial missing element of responsible State governance in the scheme of the Constitution.

It is clear from reading of Article 19A of the Constitution and S.3(1) of the Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002 that the constitutional right is much broader and more assertive than the statutory right which by its own terms is restricted to disclosure of official record only. Principle of law is that the fundamental right under Article 19-A of the Constitution is grant of the Constitution, and, therefore cannot be altered or abridged by a law enacted by Parliament. Therefore, volume 10 of Joint Investigation Team’s report, in Panama case, should be made public in terms of Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

ARSALAN RAJA

Karachi

