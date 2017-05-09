Volleyball, handball, boxing squads off to Baku

Islamabad

Pakistan’s volleyball, handball and boxing squads left for Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday to chip in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, taking place from May 12-22.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) a total of 35 athletes – 14 each of volleyball and handball and seven of boxing have left the country for the Games.

He said a nine-member tennis squad will leave the country for the Games on early Tuesday.

In total 213 athletes from Pakistani will feature in 15 sports disciplines in the 11-day event.

The disciplines are Athletics, Basketball (3×3), Boxing, Handball, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling (Freestyle & Greco Roman), Wushu and Zurkhaneh.—APP