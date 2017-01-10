Volkswagen to keep Mexico factories, exec says

Detroit

The head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said Sunday his com-pany would continue to manufacture in Mexico and pledged to produce electrified vehicles in the United States. Herbert Diess, who took over Volkswagen AG’s namesake brand in 2015, also said the com-pany would produce electrified vehicles in the United States. The remarks come as President-elect Donald Trump in recent weeks has threatened automakers with import tariffs if they sell foreign-made cars on the US market. Trump has so far targeted Toyota, Ford and General Motors. Diess said Volkswagen would keep its pro-duction facility in Puebla, Mexico, where it pro-duces the Jetta and the Golf MK7. “Mr Trump I think wouldn’t want us to pro-duce cars and only export to Mexico. Mexico is for us a very big market as well,” Diess told reporters at the unveiling of new SUV models designed for the US market. The Detroit auto show kicks off Monday. He also said Volkswagen had not reached out to the president-elect’s transition team. Diess stressed that the German automaker, which is struggling to put a global emissions cheat-ing scandal behind it, has a significant presence in the United States and will build electric vehicles here.—AFP