Voices of sanity still around

Feed Back

Zaheer Bhatti

AFTER the World War-II, nations of late have fought hot and cold wars to assert power and hegemony and made the universe a piece of cake all usurpers have shared at the expense of humanity, brokering peace on their own terms. A cold war seesawed between the US and the erstwhile Soviet Union until severing of Central Asian States from the latter, but the United States has continued warming war theatres predominantly in the Muslim world largely weary of its potential. The world in the 21st Century evolving from decades of the last one is different and signals a swifter end of times, ironically with the bulk of humankind at each other’s throat accusing the other for misdemeanour and settling scores. Fallible as we all are as human beings, it is worth pausing by each one of us to introspect in the obtaining current scenario over our own conduct rather than continuing to point accusing fingers at others.

But notwithstanding the targeting and persecution of Muslims for which in parts the Ummah itself is to blame having so far failed to act in unison against exploitation by their adversaries, it should be thought-provoking why despite universal tirade against them more and more are fast embracing the fold of Islam. It is heart-warming that in the midst of such rancour, there are still voices of sanity and reason in the world standing by the followers of the great Faith, such as Linda S, Heard who exclaimed in her piece titled ‘Muslims unfairly under suspicion’, that there being over 1.7 billion Muslims worldwide, if Islam really promoted terrorism, you’d all probably be dead by now. “The bigoted approach to Islamic Faith is a gift to lunatic entities like Daesh because if Muslim communities begin to see themselves as targets, discriminated against, their places of worship closed and their front doors being knocked down by police in early hours of morning, they will no longer feel themselves as Americans, French, Belgian or British”, Linda goes on, “People of all religions are in same boat and they must work together to fight this terrorist scourge and its hateful ideology.”

Reminding that according to a UN Report Daesh had slaughtered more Muslims than non-Muslims with over 24,000 killed in Iraq in the first 8 months of 2014, Linda has made a profound statement that casting aspersions on 1.7 billion co-religionist (Muslims) is akin to blaming all Christians for the brutality of the Spanish inquisition or the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany. Might one add that hundreds of thousand killed in Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and Indian-held Kashmir either by the Allied invasion, State machineries or mercenaries ie Daesh, Al-Qaeda, TTP and Boko Haram aided and abetted by Imperialists in their bid for ascendancy and control, have predominantly been Muslims.

While there have been increasing incidents of violence against Muslims all over the world, some gunned for speaking Arabic and others wearing Hijaab, fake implication of Muslims in terrorist acts such as 9/11 in the US, the New Delhi Parliament, Bombay, Pathankot and Uri attacks in India, it is true that attacks on mosques, individuals and homes in the US are on the increase, as are upon Muslims in India and Indian-occupied Kashmir. Ironically despite being the main target of terrorism themselves Muslims continue to be accused of stoking terrorism.

It is no surprise that lately General John Nicholson the current US Commander in Afghanistan, like his predecessors succumbing to baseless Indian propaganda, has called for a review of relationship with Pakistan for its alleged support to the Afghan Taliban against ground realities, but actually covering up for the Allied inability to rein in on battle-hardened Afghans while also confessing continued Taliban gains in Afghanistan. Had there been any substance in the accusation, Pakistan should long before have got its fugitive TTP’s Fazlullah operating against it under Indian protection, eliminated through the Afghan Taliban.It is also no longer strange that the US refuses to see anything wrong in Indian Missile build-up and its nuclear programme besides covert excesses against Pakistan unabashedly claimed by Indian leadership itself creating Mukti Bahini in the then East Pakistan and lately aiding separatists in Sindh and Balochistan; Muslims in this whole scenario being on the receiving end.

This insanity had been finding more and more currency until a sudden upsurge in universal indignation and condemnation of perpetual religious and racial discrimination against Muslims. With not just a US judge restraining Trump’s Presidential Order banning entry of Muslims from seven countries into the US but also a Federal Appeals Court overturning Justice Department request to immediately restore Trump’s targeted travel ban on specified Muslim Countries, and jubilation over stay more significantly inside United States, signals that there is still a lot of goodness in hearts of people around world who detest all kinds of biases.

Even Trump himself in a moment of truth during an interview, justifying his overtures towards Putin and detesting the use of the invective of a ‘killer’ for him by his critics, surprisingly responded by saying that there were killers everywhere including in the United States; “look at what we did in Iraq”, he stunned everyone by exclaiming. I am of the opinion that such blunt people can also be truthful and their biases easier to tackle than of those who are schematically pre-meditated. Besides, what is wrong with one Superpower attempting to mend fences and achieve détente with its arch rival of the past, and break new grounds? Even though some may like to believe that Trump’s initiative was meant to stall the evolving Russian-Chinese proximity, it is worth taking it on face value for a start.

As for Trump’s election pledges to his voters, looking at the plight of dispossessed Kentucky residents in a brief CNN stint with them the other day, one cannot fault him for being cognizant of the woes of less privileged fellow-Americans and striving to bring back jobs and improve their economic lot. It is in the same context perhaps that he views the Mexican problem as siphoning off the job opportunities and business resources meant for Americans and expects them to pay more for the preferred treatment.

Donald Trump is only a few weeks old in the Oval office and it is too soon to think in terms of impeachment of a President who after all has won a mandate from his electorate. It is no more relevant that he polled fewer votes on aggregate compared to Hilary, as this is what only politicians in Pakistan take comfort in claiming ascendancy over their opponents. Regardless of the stir caused by Trump’s extra-ordinarily blunt rhetoric on global and home issues as President of United States, one reckons that in course of time he will be made to sober down by his Establishment a bit.

Nonetheless Trump in parts appears to be mindful of American excesses on global chessboard and prepared to correct some of the wrongs. It is worth contemplating in this context though far-fetched, a quid pro quo by its new-found strategic partner India with Pakistan on the same pattern for peace and co-existence, taking this particular leaf out of Trump bag of attempting to ease tensions with its arch rival, and also to sincerely pay heed to Linda Heard’s call for a collective bid to fight and eliminate scourge of terrorism.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Email: zaheerbhatti1@gmail.com