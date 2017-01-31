Vohra assures students of all support for useful work

City Reporter

Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr. Arshad Abdullah Vohra has said that school children would prove quite effective for creating awareness among people about safe and healthy environment. He said that we need to bring ourselves and our city into some sort of discipline.

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the safe nature and scientific project competition among private and government run schools held by “Youth Ka Pakistan” in Frere Hall lawn on Sunday, said a statement.

Principals and teachers of schools participated in the competition and students in large number attended this event in which the Deputy Mayor Karachi gave away shield to the school principals and other representatives.

Earlier the Deputy Mayor inspected the scientific projects and models displaying safe nature at the stalls of different schools. He appreciated the students who worked on these projects and appreciated their efforts.

Later while addressing the ceremony, he praised this initiative of Youth Ka Pakistan, which provided good opportunity to schoolchildren to take part in healthy and creative activity.