Vision of PM regarding development of federal capital is guiding principle: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Vision and interest of the Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding development of the federal capital is a guiding principle for making Islamabad a model city. Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has allocated billion of rupees for up-gradation of 422 schools, improvement of their infrastructure, provision of modern educational facilities and establishment of computer labs in these schools which has significantly improved the educational system of the federal capital. Furthermore, Prime Minister of Pakistan has also released one billion rupees during the last week for the up-gradation of the schools of Islamabad.

These views were expressed by Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz while inaugurating Union Council # 10 office Kirpa. On this occasion, Deputy Mayor MCI, Chaudhry Riffat Javed, opposition leader in MCI Ali Nawaz Awan and elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen, Councilors of different union councils were also present.

During his address, Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that MCI is working as a team to resolve long standing issues of all union councils without any discrimination.

He said that for the first time in the history of Islamabad MCI has been formulated after local bodies election, due to this reason some difficulties and hindrances are been faced however all respectable members of MCI will work as team for the success of this system. He announced immediate construction of Bhimber Tararr Road of union council Kirpa. The Mayor of Islamabad said that all issue of Union council Kirpa including establishment of dispensary, provision of clean drinking water, sewerage system and up-gradation of schools would be carried out immediate after availability of funds. He said that results and fruits of the vision of our leader Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be seen not only in the urban areas of Islamabad but also in the rural areas of the city.

He said that the distinction between urban and rural areas would be eliminated in the near future. He said that he has personally started visiting all union councils so that all long standing problems being faced by the residents could be resolved. He said that all members of MCI would be dealt equally.

Earlier, Chairman Union Council No.10 Kirpa, Raja Zahid Husain and other elected representatives informed the Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz about the problems of their union council and expressed their hope that under his leadership their problems would be addressed and the journey of development would continue in rural and urban areas of Islamabad without any discrimination.