Through the columns of your highly estimated paper, I would like to draw the attention towards a very sensitive issue i.e. VIP Protocol in our country especially in Karachi.

In Pakistan, VIP culture is very popular in the high profile personalities, politicians and their families, however, this culture is very disappointing for the middle class, lower class and all general public because of this very culture they {poor) are stuck in traffic jams, especially ambulances are stuck for long hours and on occasions patients lose their last on way to hospital. Around the (un-Islamic!) world, this culture is used for the nations but if we talk about Islamic countries especially Pakistan, the protocol is only a source of making the big wigs secure.

Our leaders use protocols for their selves, but there is no protocol for this hapless nation. I request to highlight this issue in your newspaper because media can play a very effective role.

AROOJ HASSAN

Karachi

