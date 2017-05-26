Violence a double edged sword in Venezuela

Caracas

A young man set ablaze by protesters in Caracas. Looting, destruction and 55 people dead.

Both the Venezuelan government and the opposition admit that waves of violent protests, which have gripped the country for nearly two months, are out of control—and analysts warn they could be a double-edged sword that will trigger even more unrest.

“We condemn violence wherever it comes from,” said Attorney General Luisa Ortega, a traditional ally of socialist President Nicolas Maduro but the highest-profile public official to criticize authorities during the protests against him, on Wednesday.

The government blames its opponents—some armed with stones and Molotov cocktails—for the chaotic clashes. But opposition protesters say they must defend themselves from tear gas, shotguns and even bullets.—APP