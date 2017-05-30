Violence against women is a common practice in our society. There are millions of women who are living in abusive relationships, marriages and constant harassment every day. Violence is a broader term which includes all the violent acts such as rape, domestic violence, psychological abuse, emotional abuse, honour killing, dowry, acid throwing, forced marriages, mob violence, stalking, sexual harassment, human trafficking and forced prostitution, mistreatment of widows, rape and sexual slavery, forced sterilization, forced abortions, stoning and flogging, violence by the police, obstetric violence and sport-related violence.

Mostly people who are working for women rights are themselves harassing the women in different ways. While working in development sector I realized that the gender based violence occurring across the globe and bringing about severe change in our society. Sadly during 2015 International NGO’s recorded that six women were kidnapped, four raped, three committed suicide and six were murdered every single day in Pakistan. There has been a 20-25 % increase in cases of violence against women reported every year.

A brother killed his sister on the account of love marriage. A father killed his daughters on petty issues like living life according to their own will. A husband beat his wife to the point of disability. A gang of boys stalked and harassed some girls in a shopping mall until they felt unsafe in a “crowded” place. From time to time, we hear and read news similar to the ones mentioned above. It’s a reality that women in Pakistan are always treated as second-class citizens and we have to admit it, sadly because the state cannot make a clear distinction whether it’s secular or theocratic in nature. Charles Habib Malik a great philosopher and diplomat said that, “The fastest way to change society is to mobilize the women of the world.”

SAIRA SALMAN

Sukkur

