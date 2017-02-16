Razaullah Khan

Lakki Marwat

Women play a key role in the development of a country. But unfortunately in Pakistan, violence against women is seen in all around. In the 21st century, we have miserably failed in giving basic rights to women such as right to education, right to job and marriage according to her wish. Right to education is one of the basic rights of every one.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country right to education for female is considered against their traditions and culture. They don’t allow their women to get education and if a woman gets education she is hardly able to continue it upto matric level. Though the Government has established many schools yet our society hasn’t changed its behaviour towards women education. Recently, Hina Shahnawaz, 27, from Kohat, had done her Masters in Philosophy and was the lone bread earner for her family by working in an NGO. She was murdered only because her paternal cousin did not approve of it. It is very shameful for society that they do not allow women to perform their duties.

Similarly, domestic violence against women is also seen all around. They are brutally beaten by their husbands, beaten like animals without any fear. It is the duty of every individual to show respect towards their women and treat them equally in all walks of life. Legislation plays an important role in protecting women rights. Our parliamentarians have also failed to take a strong position on crimes against women. Parliament must pass such laws which promote girl-education and protect them from any kind of violence. The violation of such laws must entail sufficient punishment in order that next time no one violates laws. In nutshell, government and society, together, should take bold steps for bringing an end to this discrimination against women.