Razaullah Khan

Lakki Marwat

Women play a key role in the development of a country. But unfortunately in Pakistan, violence against women is seen in all parts of our country. In 21 century, we are not able to give basic right to women such as right to education, right to job and marriage according to her wish and so on and so forth. Such as, right to education to every male and female. In Khyber Pakhtukhwa and other parts of the country right to education for female is considered against their traditions and cultures. They don’t allow their women to get education and if a woman gets education she is hardly able to continue her education to 10th class. So in this regard, government has established many schools but so far our society cannot change its behaviour towards women education.

Recently, Hina Shahnawaz, 27, had done her Masters in Philosophy and was the lone breadwinner for her family. Hina Shahnawaz, a young woman from Kohat who was the lifeline for her family and was murdered only because her paternal cousin did not approve of her work at a non-governmental organisation (NGO). Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sanaullah confirmed that the killer’s father and brother had been taken into custody. It is so shameful for society that they do not allow women to perform their duty. It is the primary responsibilities of government and as well as civil societies to give protection to working women.

Similarly, domestic violence is also seen in all part of our country. They are brutally beaten by their husbands and they considered it an easy way to control their women. They are beaten like animals without any kind of fear in mind and are treated in bad manners. So it is the duty of every individual to show respect to their women and treat them equally in all walks of life. Legislation plays an important role in protecting women rights. Our parliamentarians have also failed to take a strong position on crimes against women. Parliament must pass such laws which promote girls education and to protect women against any kind of violence. The violation of such laws must deal with sufficient punishment in order that next time no one violates laws. In nut shell, together, government and society should take bold steps for bringing an end to this discrimination against women.