Violence against journalists

This is with reference to the recent case of violence against a journalist by security guards at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the recent case of murdering Bakshish Elahi. Journalist are the ones who bring the issues of the common man in front of the world, so that they are solved, but instead of thanking them, the citizens of Pakistan are committing brutality against them.

The murder of journalist Bakshish Elahi was still afresh in our minds, yet another case of violence took place i.e. at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad which reminds that journalists are not safe over here. Approximately, the number of journalists’ murders in Pakistan has reached 60 since 2000 with the recent murder of Bakhshish Elahi. This is the highest number if compared with other countries.

I ask the government of Pakistan to take action against the killing of journalists, and I urge all the Pakistanis to support our journalists, they are just serving us; they are doing their job to solve the problems of all Pakistanis.

ATIQ ALI JAN

Turbat Kech

Related