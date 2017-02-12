Violence again rocks Afghanistan

SATURDAY again saw violence shaking the Afghan province of Helmand as a suicide bomber rammed his explosive laden vehicle into Afghan soldiers killing seven people and injuring scores of others. This led to a series of air strikes, which according to reports killed seventy Taliban. These increasing incidents of violence once again necessitate that warring parties must restart dialogue process to calm down prevailing situation and find a permanent solution to the conflict which has torn apart the very lives of Afghan people.

Given the nature of conflict, the task of peace appears to be enormous and difficult one but with sincerity of purpose and commitment all the hurdles in the way of peace and reconciliation can be surmounted. The leading role in the whole scenario has to be played by the Afghan government while other countries such as Pakistan, China and the US can facilitate this process. We believe the QCG process had made significant progress towards reviving the peace process had it not been stabbed by certain forces at very crucial stages of talks. In order to avoid further upsurge of bloodshed for which the Afghan people have already paid a heavy price, the Afghan government need to show more seriousness and announce practical measures that entice the Taliban back to the table of negotiations. The warring parties must understand that dialogue is the only way through which they can reach a settlement as resorting to guns and weapons will further plunge their country deep into darkness and anarchy.

