Violation of kite-flying ban goes unchecked in Cantt areas

Rawalpindi

The ban on kite-flying and metallic strings is openly being violated in Rawalpindi Cantonment areas.

The residents have expressed concern over kite flying and use of metallic strings, banned by the administration saying that the violation is a question mark on the performance of the authorities concerned.

The Cantt areas where kite flying going unchecked included Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Adra, Dhoke Seydan, Dhoke Chaudharian, Mughalabad, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Masrial and many other areas, people alleged.

People have demanded the police to ensure a complete ban on sale of kites and flying.—APP