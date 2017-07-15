Villages committees to help resolve masses’ problems

Gilgit

The district administration has decided to setup committees at village level for quick resolution of disputes and peoples’ problems. Members of high reputation would be taken up from civil society and intelligentsia for the dispute resolution committees.

This was decided during a high-level meeting presided over by the Assistant Commissioner and Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Naveed Ahmed here today. The meeting decided to setup the committees at village level in sub division Gilgit on the first phase and later to be extended to the entire district.

In the meeting, a three members committee was setup with a mandate to form such committees in all villages within five days and report it to the Assistant Commissioner for further necessary actions. The members would be selected in public meetings on the basis of majority’s decision of masses and elders of high reputation would be chosen besides areas Numberdars for quick resolution of peoples’ problems at grass root level.

The meetings of all committees would held on 15 date of every month at AC Office Darbar Hall to bring its progress under discussion.

The Services of Social Welfare Department would be extended to the entire province for provision of facilities to people at their doorsteps, said Minister for Education, Ibrahim Sani on Friday. Addressing a function under an aegis of Social Welfare Department at Khaplu, headquarters of Ganjay District, the Minister said the employees of Social Welfare Department was excellently discharging their duties in Ganjay district, saying services of social welfare department would be extended to the entire province keeping in view its immense importance in people’s lives.

He said social welfare policies are important because they form the framework that allows all citizens of a particular nation to live within their basic rights with access to some of the most basic social amenities. The Minister said GB Government has accorded highest priorities to promotion of social welfare system in the province and all facilities would be provided to people.—APP