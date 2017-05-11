Villagers want completion of water scheme

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The villagers of Mirdad Khel in the subdivision of Landikotal have demanded the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to investigate the Mirdad Khel water supply scheme which has not completed in a way to supply drinking water to the maximum population of the area.

Talking to medimen social activist Asghar Khan Shinwari and the president of Landikotal welfare organization Akhtar Ali Shinwari told that the desired goal to supply water to the maximum villagers from Mirdad Khel water supply scheme was not achieved due to the mismanagement of relevant department.

They said Mirdad Khel water supply project was a failed project and it has not been constructed according to the wishes of Mirdad Khel villagers. Akhtar Ali Shinwari said appropriate digging and a water storage at the natural spring in Saidgi area was required and the department has not carried out the work properly.

The social activists said the fund which was allotted for the water supply scheme has also not spent honestly and there will be must embezzlement in the water project.