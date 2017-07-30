Villagers irked by hours’ outages

Staff Reporter

Sargodha

The residents of three villages, AzmatWala,Thatha Hakiman and Chitror have complained for low power voltage and unannounced hours’ electric outages disturbing thier daily lives since long.

They have demanded of the authorities concerned to resolve this long-standing issue as low electric voltage was affecting thier home appliances due to non-upgradation of transformers installed years ago. Talking to media, Chairman Azmatwala Union Council, Rai Farooq said due to improved living standard of the people the use of high power appliances has increased which requires heavy capacity tranformers.