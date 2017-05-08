‘Village’ set up at Lok Virsa to mark ‘Day of Europe’

Solidarity is part of our DNA, says EU ambassador

Zubair Qureshi

European Union and EU Member States in Pakistan jointly celebrated Europe Day by setting up a small ‘village’ named Euro Village at the Lok Virsa. It was indeed an ideal opportunity for the people and families to visit the European countries in one day without visa hassle and travel agents’ usual casual attitude. The European missions in their particular way and according to the nuances of their countries and cultures had set up their stalls.

One could see a jubilant Jean-François Cautain Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan taking round of the stalls and receiving guests. While talking to Pakistan Observer, he said the year 2017 was the year of the 60th Anniversary of the EU Treaty of Rome and was also the first year that the EU was organizing a Eurovillage with participation from the member states. The purpose he said was to remind everyone of the EU’s cultural richness while also underlining our unity.

The Ambassador affirmed that the European Union was and would continue to be, a strong, cooperative and reliable power. We stand for multilateralism, for human rights, and for international cooperation. “We work at home and abroad to promote sustainable development, inclusive societies, and the fight against inequality of any type. If solidarity is part of our DNA, it is also a smart investment in our own security and prosperity”.

in a unique manner. A ‘Eurovillage’ was set up in Lok Virsa, Islamabad aiming at increasing awareness of Europe and of European culture and values.

A large number of people especially youths of Pakistan who wanted to learn about these wonderful countries like France, Portugal, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria and many others visited the Euro Village and collected souvenirs from there. Food items of unique taste of the respective countries were also put to augment the visitors’ curiosity were also there. In short, people were provided with a memorable experience of Europe as an interesting, culturally rich and friendly place.

The premises of Lok Virsa was transformed into a veritable carnival with food stalls and information and activity booths for adults and children including quizzes, selfie walls and giant cut outs of famous landmarks of Europe. The evening ended with live performances of the two European bands “Live Strings” and “Wild ManGoes” and the Pakistani artist Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch (QB).