Village de-electrified over illegal connections

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

The entire village was de-electrified when a raiding team of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company HESCO led by Superintending Engineer Malik Imtiaz detected that the villagers were using electricity bypassing the electric meters.

Superintending Engineer told newsmen that he visited the village Syed Khair Shah in a routine manner but detected that about 900 electricity consumers were using supply without paying a single rupee bypassing the meters. He disclosed that Village Syed Khair Shah belongs to former Sindh Minister Syed Shoukat Hussain Shah and sitting MPA Syed Fasih Shah.

SE Malik Imtiaz said that a few of houses of the village had electric meters while the remaining were using the electric supply illegally receiving supply from two different feeders that was another illegal act. He said that Hesco team has removed the transformer and electric wires while a case of electricity stealing was also being registered.

He said that each house of the village including their elders were running air-conditioners on stolen light. SE Mali Imtiaz vowed that campaign against power thieves would continue to control the menace.