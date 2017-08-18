Be vigilant of hostile narratives on social media

COAS advises youths…

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa urged youths on Thursday to remain mindful and vigilant of hostile narratives through social media.

“Educated youth is prime target of ISIS [Da’ish] and affiliates, be extra cautious,” the chief of army staff (COAS) was quoted by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying.

Gen Qamar visited Inter-Services Publication Directorate wherein he addressed and interacted with youth undergoing annual internship programme at ISPR, the statement read.

He congratulated the students on successful completion of the internship programme, it added.

The army chief noted that Pakistan is blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth, and future of Pakistan belongs to them. “I have full confidence and optimism that the youth, realising their potential will lead Pakistan to new era of peace and progress.”

The COAS asked the internees to have confidence in themselves, adhere to merit, follow rule of law, and don’t look for shortcuts in life for success.

In response to a question on how did he maintain his morale amid challenges and pressure, Gen Qamar said selfless motivation of army and hope that he sees in the youth, keeps him motivated and committed to the cause.

He assured students that security forces are committed to provide them a safe, secure and stable country.

“Armed forces are capable to meet all internal and external challenge,” he said, adding, “Pakistan Army has achieved great successes to rid the country of violence and terrorism.”

However, the COAS stressed for “enduring peace each one of us has to contribute our respective bit”.

“Every Pakistani is soldier of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad” he added.

“Your success and progress in life depends on three things: Faith in Allah, respect to parents and hard work. This trinity is key to success”, he said.

The annual Internship Programme 2017 was held from 11 July to 17 August, comprising students from various educational institutions across the country, including the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).