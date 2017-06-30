Videos of army atrocities go viral on social media

Srinagar

Two new videos of Indian soldiers beating Kashmiri youth have gone viral on social media in the Valley.

The videos appear to have been shot by the army men themselves. One of them has been filmed from inside a Casper army vehicle and the other from a position on the road. Locations where the videos were shot are yet to be ascertained.

The first video is of 4 minute duration. It shows at least two army soldiers using large canes to ruthlessly thrash a youth.

From the conversation heard in the video, one can make out that the soldiers have checked the youth’s phone and are infuriated at finding a video of Hizbul Mujahideen’s martyr commander Burhan Wani in it.

“Tera Baap Hai Burhan? (Is Burhan your father?),” the army men ask the youth, shouting expletives and continuously beating the youth with their canes. They are also heard threatening to smash the youth’s skull if he tries to avoid the lathi blows. The army men are seen getting more infuriated with the youth when they find the Holy Quran in his phone.—KMS