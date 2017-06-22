Video released of US police officer shooting black motorist

Chicago

Police car video of a Minnesota officer shooting a black motorist, whose dying moments were livestreamed on Facebook, was made public for the first time Tuesday, days after the officer was acquitted at trial. The jarring footage captures the fateful exchange between Philando Castile, a 32-year-old black motorist, and police officer Jeronimo Yanez in an incident that sparked nationwide protests last year. The dash-cam video—part of a trove of documents, images and audio from the investigation—shows Yanez approaching Castile’s car and explaining that he was pulled over for broken brake lights. Thirty seconds later, Castile says, “Sir, I have to tell you I do have a firearm on me.” Castile had a legal permit to carry a gun. The officer responds, “Don’t reach for it then,” and Castile can be heard attempting to explain what he is reaching for.—AFP